It’s time to put to rest the myth that foreign guestworkers take away farm jobs from Americans and others who are in the country legally.
Guestworkers are those foreigners who come to the U.S. temporarily under an H-2A visa to do field work or harvest crops. Because of the high expense involved, they are a last resort for farmers who must get their field work done and their crops picked.
Critics argue that guestworkers take jobs from thousands of Americans and legal residents who are ready, willing and able to do that work. They say that if Americans and legal residents were only given a chance, they would replace guestworkers. They also say guestworkers depress wages.
Let’s unpack those claims.
First, the notion that there are thousands of Americans and legal residents waiting in line to harvest tree fruit or do other agricultural work is incorrect. For many years, tree fruit growers have struggled to find enough workers. We remember one year when prisoners had to be pressed into service just to get the fruit crops harvested.
Where all of those Americans are, we cannot say, but we do know they are not applying for farm jobs.
Critics also argue that guestworkers are less expensive to employ than Americans. That is also incorrect. Farmers who contract for guestworkers have to pay a higher wage dictated by the federal government. They also have to supply free housing and transportation between their home country and the farm. And when guestworkers are on the job, all other workers must be paid at least as much as they get.
Washington state last year decided to test critics’ theory that Americans and legal residents were being overlooked for farm jobs and H-2A guestworkers were unfairly given hiring preference.
The state Employment Security Department used radio ads, flyers, posters and job fairs to recruit Americans and legal residents to work on the state’s farms. Farm labor advocates had asked the department to demonstrate that Americans really were being overlooked.
The result: The department found zero qualified Americans and received a grand total of 112 resumes. Most of them came from foreigners and others who were unqualified to do farm work.
How many jobs were available? About 29,000, the number of H-2A jobs available for last year’s tree fruit harvest. In addition to the state’s recruiting effort, employers are required by law to advertise the jobs and give preference to Americans before they can contract for H-2A guestworkers.
Critics blamed the embarrassing outcome on COVID-19 and said that no Americans wanted to risk their health to pick fruit. We will stipulate that some Americans would rather not work — and, like many other Americans, collect unemployment checks instead — than pick fruit. Likewise, we will stipulate that a growing U.S. economy has allowed many workers to move up the ladder to jobs that are year-round and less strenuous.
We will also stipulate that the immigration system is a hot mess, victimizing good people and employers simultaneously. For a full explanation of why, call your member of Congress. He, or she, either helped make it that way or hasn’t done enough to fix it.
Here’s a thought. If the critics know of 29,000 Americans or legal residents who want to pick crops, they should tell the state Employment Security Department.
Or better yet, they should tell farmers so they can hire them.