Last week we asked the governors of Oregon, Washington and Idaho by what objective standard would they restart the economies that they shut down by decree in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
We weren’t looking for a specific date, just specific data points that they are looking for to prove that adequate progress in stopping the virus has been made to end restrictions.
They could not offer such a standard. The governors can’t describe success in objective terms, but they will know it when they see it.
That’s unfortunate.
We will not criticize the unprecedented steps taken by elected officials to slow the rate, or flatten the curve, of infection so that hospitals aren’t overwhelmed by patients all at once.
It is unconscionable that leaders can’t describe to their constituents what hard numbers they need to see in order to judge the success of those measures.
Washington's stay-home order expires May 4, though it may be extended, Gov. Jay Inslee said April 10. A spokeswoman for Inslee said the governor will consider health information such as hospitalizations and deaths in his decision, but did not elaborate on benchmarks.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown did not put an end-date on the Stay Home, Save Lives order she issued March 23.
"Her executive orders on social distancing will be lifted when the threat of COVID-19 has passed, as determined by the governor in consultation with public health and medical experts," the governor's press secretary, Charles Boyle, said in an email.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s order was set to expire on April 15, but he said that he would modify the order, not lift it.
"On the 15th, we won't flip the switch and go back to what it was before," he said.
On Monday, Brown and Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom in releasing a “shared vision” on reopening their states’ economies. They said the decisions would be based on data, not politics, and that they need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus. But they offered no specific measurement.
While we don’t yet know if the curve has been sufficiently flattened, we can say that the economy has been thoroughly pounded down. The human toll has been easy to measure.
Over the last three weeks, 270,000 Oregonians have filed for unemployment — more than 100,000 more than lost their jobs during the Great Recession. The total in Washington is more than 480,000. Idaho, relatively late to join in shutting down the economy, has lost about 78,000 jobs.
The eventual job losses will likely be greater the longer the shutdowns are in place. Many of those jobs will never come back and the recovery will take years.
What so easily was turned off will not so easily be restored.
Residents of the Pacific Northwest have largely obeyed these orders. In working to stop the spread of the disease they have paid a huge economic price.
They deserve to know what victory looks like.