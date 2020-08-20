We were happy to hear that the dairy industry has revived the iconic “Got Milk?” advertising campaign.
The original campaign was started by the California Milk Processor Board. The national campaign was operated by the Milk Processor Education Program. After a six-year hiatus, MilkPEP is bringing the campaign back in light of increased sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not to return to the past,” MilkPEP said, “but to bring forward this iconic tagline and product in a refreshed world where milk is undoubtedly essential and top of mind among consumers....”
Color us nostalgic for what now seems like a simpler time.
In 1993, according to the California Milk Processor Board, a television ad depicted a history buff who couldn’t enunciate the answer to a trivia question because he had just eaten a peanut butter sandwich and had no milk to wash it down. It was the first “Got Milk?” advertisement.
In 1994, print ads started: glossy images of celebrities sporting milk mustaches. Through the original campaign’s end in 2014 there were 350 print ads and 70 television commercials. They featured a who’s who of celebrities from Hollywood, music, sports and popular culture, including Jennifer Anniston, Harrison Ford, Brett Favre, Kermit the Frog, Serena and Venus Williams, Kristi Yamaguchi, Rihanna and Martha Stewart.
The ads and slogan were so popular they were widely copied and parodied throughout the popular culture.
Why did it work?
“There was something so perfectly hip about it,” Edward Wasserman, the dean of UC-Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, told Fast Company on the campaign’s 25th anniversary in 2018. “They start with a product with no personality, which, if anything, was forced upon generations of children, which very few adults drank or would admit to drinking, whose health benefits are questionable, whose environmental impact is dubious, and they turned it into something that had a kind of panache. They had a concession of unlikely subjects and had them pose in a way that most people would have deemed a self-parody or ludicrous. And yet, it worked.”
It still works. When ag talks directly to consumers with a clever, compelling message, consumers listen. That work never ends.
We can only hope that we’ll again see dancing raisins.