If nothing else, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is a master of hyperbole. He once said: “I’ve dedicated my life in public service to defeating climate change.”
OK, but here’s a statement of the obvious. The governor of a medium-size state in the Pacific Northwest isn’t going to slow, let alone stop, global climate change. Most of the world’s carbon emissions — carbon dioxide and methane — are attributable to such nations as China and India. Those two nations alone produce nearly half of the world’s atmospheric carbon. Washington state produces about 0.19% of carbon emissions, according to the state and the Our World in Data website.
Presumably, Inslee has done the math and knows that, but he keeps wanting to throttle the state’s economy as a way to “stop” climate change.
We should say right upfront that most people are ready, willing and able to do their part to slow climate change. If that means driving more efficient cars or putting in more dams to generate electricity, they’re happy to cooperate.
Farmers, ranchers and timber owners also can slow climate change through carbon sequestration.
But Inslee’s tactic of hobbling the economy — which is already hurt by inflation and other factors that are much more easily controlled than the climate — makes no sense.
Over the years, Inslee has told Washingtonians that gasoline and diesel fuel are the culprits. He wants to subsidize electric cars, trucks, buses and ferries as a way to reduce the state’s carbon emissions.
It should be noted that all of those electric vehicles use lithium and other elements that come from massive open-pit mines in Chile, Australia, Argentina and China. One is in northern Nevada and another is planned nearby.
As it now stands, China controls 70% of the world’s lithium battery production.
In other words, by following Inslee’s initiatives, we will be handing over the keys to the “green” economy to China.
It should also be noted that if Washington state really does phase out gasoline and diesel cars and trucks, their electric replacements would require massive increases in electricity production to keep them charged.
Most recently, Inslee was at it again. In his climate campaign, he has now turned to your house, where he says natural gas is destroying the world, children, or both.
He says climate change is a life-or-death struggle and Washington state must lead the charge.
So let’s take Inslee at his word. Let’s say Washington gets rid of its natural gas now.
A couple of things come to mind. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, nearly all of the state’s natural gas comes from British Columbia, and about two-thirds of that goes by pipeline to Oregon and California.
Much of the natural gas used in Washington — 30% — is for generating electricity. About 27% of the natural gas is used to heat homes and 25% is used by industry. Commercial enterprises use 18%.
Shutting down natural gas in Washington would cripple the state’s economy.
If Inslee wants to replace natural gas with electricity, he’ll need massive new power plants such as dams and nuclear reactors. Add that to the electric load of charging 3 million battery-powered cars and trucks and it’s no wonder Inslee and his supporters are so anxious to put solar farms all over Eastern Washington.
The linchpin of their plan is electrical generation.
The need for electricity in Washington will be so dire they may even need to leave those four dams on the lower Snake River in place — and build a few more to boot.