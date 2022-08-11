fire impact.jpg

Aftermath of the 2020 Riverside Fire near Estacada, Ore.

 Oregon Department of Transportation

The folks at the Oregon Department of Forestry have retracted their new multi-million-dollar map identifying 80,000 privately owned parcels of land that are at high risk of burning up during a wildfire. The map was dropped in the laps of landowners with little or no consultation about what it may mean in the way of higher insurance rates and other impacts.

The map apparently skipped over the fact that the primary threat to privately owned forests and other land in Oregon is poorly managed publicly owned forests. Some 64% of forestland in Oregon is owned by the state and federal governments. It’s on them to make sure those areas are managed in a way that minimizes the threat of wildfire.

