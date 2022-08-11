The folks at the Oregon Department of Forestry have retracted their new multi-million-dollar map identifying 80,000 privately owned parcels of land that are at high risk of burning up during a wildfire. The map was dropped in the laps of landowners with little or no consultation about what it may mean in the way of higher insurance rates and other impacts.
The map apparently skipped over the fact that the primary threat to privately owned forests and other land in Oregon is poorly managed publicly owned forests. Some 64% of forestland in Oregon is owned by the state and federal governments. It’s on them to make sure those areas are managed in a way that minimizes the threat of wildfire.
Many wildfires start on public forests and grasslands, which have been allowed to build up fuel over the decades. When lightning strikes, or a campfire gets out of control, these tinder boxes take off. If wind is present — and it often is — the fires are driven onto private forests and other properties, even farmland.
Poorly designed and maintained power lines are particularly susceptible to wind. When those lines slap together, even more fires can be started.
Even the best-managed private property can be burned if the state and federal government and the power companies aren’t doing an adequate job of maintaining their land and facilities.
Ask the folks who were burned out of house and home in the Santiam Canyon or the many other areas that have been torched by wildfires in recent years.
Most private land is well-managed. It has to be, because the owners depend on it for their livelihoods and lifestyles. They care.
It’s the publicly owned land that has been the problem for decades. It was unmanaged, or poorly managed, on the theory that it was in some way sacrosanct and that logging was bad and doing nothing was good.
Only now — after some of the worst wildfire disasters in state history — are managers getting the message they they have to step up and do a better job.
Though “treating” and prescriptive burning of forests is a start, an overall game plan that would plot defensive areas and strategies that help firefighters stop or control wildfires is also desperately needed.
The state and federal governments need to come up with another map and identify the public forest land most in need of thinning, treatment, prescriptive burning, fire breaks or logging and get to work.
And yes, they need to protect those precious birds and other critters listed under the Endangered Species Act. But they also have to recognize that leaving vast swaths of habitat unmanaged and vulnerable to massive wildfires leaves those species in danger of incineration.
Ironically, some environmental groups are also to blame for blocking or delaying treatment and logging projects by running to court. They believe they are doing the protected species and the forests a favor by backseat driving forest and wildlife management.
A word about climate change. The Capital Press has been reporting on climate change for nearly two decades. This is not something that just happened when politicians discovered it among their talking points. It is happening and scientists continue to study it to gain a better understanding of it. It should also be noted that the climate has always changed, only the pace of change is different.
Politicians at the state and federal level seem to get hung up on long-term solutions that will slow climate change over decades or longer. In the meantime, they have to deal with the here and now of climate change by better managing public forests and grasslands to make sure they do not burn — and take private property, forests and grasslands with them.
