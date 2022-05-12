When Cynthia Rosenzweig first started studying climate change in the 1980s, few people outside the academic and research communities had ever heard of it. While the global climate has always changed, greenhouse gases emitted by human activities were accelerating it.
But she took a unique tack in her studies of the climate. Not only did she and others want to learn about climate change’s causes, she also wanted to know: How will it impact agriculture?
The answer: It’s complicated. As regional temperatures and precipitation change, farmers must adapt. Crops that might have thrived in one region 100 years ago may no longer be viable there.
In more than three decades of putting together the puzzle pieces, Rosenzweig, a scientist at NASA, has also found warning signs and, interestingly, encouragement.
“I refuse to be pessimistic about climate change,” she told an interviewer from the Small Planet Institute in 2008. “It is simultaneously the significant environmental challenge of our time and future generations, and it is the issue that is leading us into sustainability.”
Rosenzweig, who holds a Ph.D. in agronomy, has been working to understand how agriculture can adapt to a changing climate — and how it can reduce greenhouse gases.
“Trees store large amounts of carbon above ground, whereas crops can help to restore carbon to the soil through practices such as no-till and cover cropping,” she said in the interview. “...So let’s reward farmers for storing carbon, because it helps to reduce soil erosion and to reduce the effects of climate extremes....”
Devising a system that pays farmers for soil carbon sequestration would represent a quantum leap in the right direction, she said in the interview.
For her work, Rosenzweig received the World Food Prize last week. For those who are not familiar with it, in agriculture, the prize is comparable to the Oscar, Emmy, Pulitzer and Nobel prizes all in one package.
The founder of the prize was Norman Borlaugh. He was a 1970 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to spark the “Green Revolution” and dramatically increase the yields of wheat, corn and other crops during a time when many critics were sure the world was overpopulated.
Through her work, Rosenzweig is helping scientists — and farmers — understand climate change. While politicians and others may claim the sky is falling, farmers must find a way to feed more than 7 billion people on the planet without exacerbating climate change.
How they can increase food production and reduce their carbon footprints are two of many questions Rosenzweig is helping to answer.
But she goes at it differently. Take “climate deniers,” for example. While some people dismiss any climate change questions out of hand, she welcomes skeptics.
“I’m a working scientist and there are always questions, always uncertainties. ... When we learn something new, that opens up 10 things we don’t know. So, I welcome questions. I think it’s important to be honest that we don’t know everything about climate change, and that we have to keep learning,” she said in the interview. “That being said, we certainly know enough about climate change to be sure that it is the significant environmental, planetary issue of our time, and that we have to deal with it even though we don’t understand it completely.”
She also goes beyond research.
Rosenzweig and the Agricultural Model Intercomparison and Improvement Project she helped start have been working with farmers around the world to decrease their carbon emissions and better withstand droughts, among other climate-related problems.
She is one of those researchers who have put their knowledge to work for the benefit of us all.