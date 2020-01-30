We drove a Ferrari to work this morning, and parked it next to the Empire State Building.
Actually, we drove to work in a car with a decidedly smaller price tag. We would like it to be a Ferrari, but it’s not. No one in his or her right mind would ever mistake the two cars.
Nor would they mistake the building in which the Capital Press is housed for the Empire State Building. It’s a nice place, but it’s about 100 floors shorter than the real thing.
Someone would need a turbo-charged imagination to confuse the two.
This has us thinking about labels and language.
A quick turn around the grocery store is enough to make a shopper wonder whether some marketers have abandoned the English language. Some “milk” is made from nuts and other ingredients. Some “burgers” are made from a laundry list of ingredients that we can’t pretend to decipher.
Dairy farmers and ranchers have for a long time bridled at the use of such dairy and meat terms as milk and burger to describe products that are not dairy or meat.
They are correct.
The Encyclopedia Britannica says that milk is a “liquid secreted by the mammary glands of female mammals.” There is no mention of nuts or any other ingredients. Unless it comes from a mammal such as a cow, sheep or goat, it’s not milk.
Similarly, the encyclopedia describes meat as “the flesh or other edible parts of animals (usually domesticated cattle, swine and sheep) used for food.”
Note that these descriptions are unambiguous. Milk is milk, and meat is meat.
In the English language, descriptions of anything, including food, need to be accurate. There is no wiggle room in describing a glass of milk. Only in the fertile minds of marketers could anyone ever imagine that it is anything else. And vice versa.
In the case of our “Ferrari,” we may want to pretend that our little car is a hand-made Italian sports car, but it’s not, and no amount of imagination can make it so.
In the case of the “Empire State Building,” the Capital Press building simply isn’t the same. They are both nice buildings, true enough, but the similarities pretty much stop there.
It seems to us that manufacturers of food products would be only too happy to set the record straight, but they aren’t. They cling to the notion that consumers can tell the difference. Kind of like a jeweler telling consumers that a diamond and cubic zirconia are about the same, so they both should be called diamonds. And gold and pyrite are about the same, so they should both be called gold.
In our opinion, highjacking the names of other items is unethical — and, in many cases, illegal. So why should judges and federal agencies allow it when it comes to food?
A federal judge in Arkansas recently ruled that a state law banning the use of the word “meat” in labeling a non-meat food in some way violates a company’s right to free speech. At least 12 other states, including Washington, have or are considering similar laws on labeling food.
We assume those laws will meet with a similar demise at the hands of free speech-loving judges.
That being the case, we have a Ferrari we’d like to sell those judges. And a building. And a diamond ring.