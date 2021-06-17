Like many people, we weren’t aware until two weeks ago that the nation’s meatpacking industry was so technologically sophisticated and dependent that it could be hacked and shut down by bad actors.
The apparent vulnerability in these systems calls into question the security of the food supply chain in the United States — a clear and present danger if we’ve ever heard one.
On May 31, JBS USA, a subsidiary of JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, announced the company had been hit by an “organized cybersecurity attack” over the previous weekend.
According to the company’s statement, JBS determined it was the target of a ransomware attack affecting some servers in its North American and Australian IT systems.
In response to the attack, JBS says it took immediate action, suspending all affected systems and calling on third-party experts to help resolve the problem. It also later admitted that it paid $11 million in bitcoin to its system’s captors.
The damage, however brief, was real. Ranchers with regularly scheduled deliveries to JBS had to scramble to sell their livestock to other processors, at lower prices, and distributors with active orders had to buy from other vendors at a premium. So, another case where people selling live animals were short-changed and people buying processed product upstream had to pay higher prices.
JBS isn’t the only large meat processing company that depends on computer technology, they all do. The problem is magnified because just a handful of companies control most of the production.
The truth is that just about everything in the food supply chain is controlled in one way or another by computers, wonderfully useful technology that very few of the people who use it really understand.
The more complicated the plumbing, the easier it is to plug it up. The incident with JBS demonstrates how vulnerable vital infrastructure is to hacking.
After the hack, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said food chain security was one of the things USDA would address with its share of President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure proposal. We would hope so, but no specifics were provided.
The federal government and the companies that depend on computer technology have to take security seriously, and must make the necessary investment to secure the infrastructure. If it is not safe, we are not safe.