If you follow the news, it’s easy to feel a bit dispirited — the pandemic, inflation, political discord.
But, sometimes there’s an item that provides a bit of much-needed light.
The National FFA Convention and Expo returned to Indianapolis this week as a live event, having been conducted virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What could be more uplifting than thousands of positive young people gathering to celebrate their achievements and affirm their future?
We last editorialized on the FFA convention in 2011, at the height of the “Occupy Wall Street” protests. Occupy movement protesters believed large banks, corporations and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans are working in concert against the economic interests of the remaining 99 percent. Protests in a number of cities devolved into criminality.
A lot has happened since the FFA last met in person. We are struck by the similarities between 2011 and the year just past. Actors of all stripes have participated in “peaceful protests” that have strained comity and have run counter to the country’s founding principles.
We find that what we said comparing FFA’ers and protesters in 2011 also applies today.
“The conventioneers have not encamped in the public square. They have not disrupted the flow of traffic or commerce. They have not defecated on police cars. They have not defaced any public or private property.
“They have made no demands on the government, or on any other person or institution. Their creed places the onus for their own happiness and success on themselves. They are self-reliant and self-determined.
“They understand that success is not a zero-sum game, that one person’s prosperity does not come at the expense of another’s. They understand that their success is proportionate to the sweat and toil they themselves exert.
“They do not dwell on that which they cannot do, or on those things that they do not have. They seek to always better themselves.
“They know that the American dream is alive, and is born by one’s deeds not by one’s demands on others.”
Follow their lead and your faith will be restored.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.