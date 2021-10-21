The state of Oregon and the federal government are in a dispute over the water in Upper Klamath Lake.
Normally in these battles of the titans we have difficulty deciding who to root for, but in this one we side with the state. Unfortunately, it has little chance of winning.
The legal dispute pits the enforcement of state water rights against the federal government’s obligation to operate the Klamath irrigation project in compliance with the Endangered Species Act.
Perhaps nowhere in the West is water a more contentious issue than in the Klamath Basin.
Early in the last century the federal government built a series of dams and canals that would eventually be used to provide irrigation to 225,000 acres of farmland in Oregon and California.
Years of severe drought have put the competing demands of agriculture and conservation interests increasingly at odds.
Last year, the Klamath Irrigation District sued in state court claiming that the Bureau of Reclamation lacks any established right to the water in the lake, or have a permit from the Oregon Water Resources Department that would allow its use.
The district also claimed the bureau’s releases for salmon impaired the district’s ability to deliver permitted irrigation water to its members.
In July 2020, Marion County Circuit Judge Channing Bennett ruled in favor of the district, and ordered OWRD to halt the bureau’s releases without an established water right, permit or license.
“No party has provided this court with law or fact which allows the bureau the right to use stored water in the (Upper Klamath Lake) without a permit or license,” Bennett wrote in his opinion. “OWRD’s failure is a deprivation of a precious resource belonging to the people of Oregon. OWRD failure is also an infringement of property rights of established users, permittees and licensees.”
Although state water regulators have sought to block the releases, the feds have pressed on nonetheless and have sued in federal court.
The U.S. Supreme Court says the federal government must conform with state water law — however, state water law “must cede to federal authority” when it conflicts with federal statutes. That means if the Bureau of Reclamation is taking action to help protect fish pursuant to Endangered Species Act, state water regulations are subordinate.
But it’s simpler than that.
The water belongs to the irrigators, or at least so says the state, but it’s stored in a reservoir controlled by the federal government and can only get to the farmers through a diversion system also controlled by the federal government. The feds want to send it down the river to help endangered salmon, even if it doesn’t have a legal right to the water.
In reality, the federal government doesn’t respect the property rights of farmers — a position that shouldn’t surprise anyone.