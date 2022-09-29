It is unusual that we find ourselves on the side of regulators, but it seems the Oregon Water Resources Department’s cautious approach in granting permits for irrigation wells has some merit.
Water is a finite resource for which there is a growing demand. In some parts of the state — the Harney Basin, for example — the demand for groundwater has exceeded the supply.
Up to 80% of well permit applications have traditionally been approved even when it’s unknown whether the local aquifer is over-appropriated, but the agency recently decided to reverse that policy and err on the side of caution in issuing new well permits.
New permits are now likely to be denied if such information is lacking, which is intended to prevent groundwater from being depleted.
As far as it goes, that policy makes sense. If the state over-appropriates groundwater, everyone with a working well in that basin suffers — irrigators and domestic well owners.
We agree with those who say that a blanket policy of denials isn’t the way forward. Some areas — the Willamette Valley as an example — have ample groundwater. Some common sense is required. Nonetheless, more actionable information is needed.
Just how finite is the water supply? The truth is, in many parts of the state no one really knows.
That’s a problem. Denying an application where the supply exists is nearly as bad as granting a permit where it does not exist. Without water, viable farming operations literally dry up.
During the 2021 session, legislators passed a measure to combine satellite technology with expanded well monitoring and help from federal geologists to develop “water budgets” for major basins across the state.
Though less comprehensive than groundwater basin studies, which measure the direction and speed of water movement, such water budgets are less time-consuming and can help forestall over-appropriation problems, according to proponents.
But good information seems slow in coming. In the next session, the Legislature must make gathering and distributing this information a state priority.
Oregonians can’t wait decades to get enough data. Gaps in information can’t be allowed to become a long-term impediment to new well drilling.
