Donnie Wagner left Philomath in the Willamette Valley early Saturday morning to haul hay to Malin, Ore., where it was distributed to farmers. He was part of a #TimberUnity effort to help Klamath Basin farmers who had their water cut off in the midst of a drought.
Farmers and ranchers have a long history of helping neighbors in need, so it wasn’t surprising last weekend to see a convoy of trucks roll into Oregon’s Klamath County loaded with hay for stockmen whose own feed supplies have withered for lack of water.
No better tradition exists in rural America, and all those involved in the effort deserve a hand.
Farmers in the Klamath Basin have been hit by a double whammy this season. Already suffering from severe drought, their situation became dire when the Bureau of Reclamation shut off water to the Klamath Project, a sprawling irrigation system that serves 200,000 acres of farmland in Southern Oregon and Northern California.
The effort was organized by #TimberUnity. The trucks carried more than 170 tons of feed. Another convoy on July 24 delivered nearly 200 tons of feed.
“These are our farmers, and they need help,” said Tasha Webb, #TimberUnity secretary and chair of the group’s disaster relief committee. “The donations have just been amazing.”
Along with hay for ranchers, Webb said #TimberUnity began collecting donations for victims of the Bootleg Fire on July 24.
The group distributed 78 Blue Barrels in 40 communities, where people could drop off things like camping equipment, rubber boots, generators and batteries.
Webb said they have teamed up with the Cascade Relief Team to collect the barrels and bring donations to the Bly Fire Department, where a resource center was established for victims.
Last year, farmers in the Klamath Basin sent 170 tons of hay north to help Willamette Valley producers who were scrambling to house and feed animals displaced by massive wildfires.
This story should be a tonic to readers who are regular consumers of the nation’s media and who feel that they have been bombarded by little else but bad news in recent months. But again, this kind of effort is nothing out of the ordinary in the ag community.