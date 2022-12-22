Palouse in Washington state

The Palouse in Washington state, with its sprawling fields of wheat, supports many family farms.

Let us forever lay to rest the popular fiction that family-owned and -operated farms are a small minority and the accompanying corollary that corporations are taking over U.S. agriculture.

It just ain’t so. It never was and never will be.

