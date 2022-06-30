California’s Prop 12 is so bad, even the Biden administration thinks the Supreme Court should strike it down.
Officially the Farm Animal Confinement Act, Prop 12 bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal products in California unless production facilities meet animal-confinement standards dictated by the state. The law applies to products produced outside the state of California.
California voters passed the measure overwhelmingly in 2018.
Those voters, and by extension state regulators, have the authority to mandate production methods within California’s borders. But, Prop 12 also seeks to regulate how farm products are produced in other states if those products are destined for sale in California.
Because of the nature of this country’s food production, processing and distribution system, food sold in California can originate from virtually any state. State rules adopted to enforce Prop 12 require any farm, anywhere, producing for sales in California to be certified annually by the state ag department, maintain specific records, and submit to inspections by California regulators.
The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Diego, arguing that subjecting out-of-state producers to California’s regulations violates the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which grants exclusive control over interstate commerce to the federal government.
Plaintiffs lost in the trial court, and again on appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
In 2021, the 9th Circuit determined the law doesn’t have an “impermissible extraterritorial effect” because the hog-raising standards only affect pork sold in California and don’t dictate prices or disfavor out-of-state meat.
The case is now before the Supreme Court. The administration has weighed in on the side of the plaintiffs against Prop 12.
It argues Prop 12 does not advance a legitimate local interest as California has no legitimate interest in the housing conditions of out-of-state animals. Prop 12, it says, has no “genuine health-and-safety justification” as there is no scientific evidence its production standards would reduce human food-borne illnesses.
It further argues Prop 12 unduly restricts and places a substantial burden on interstate commerce.
No one disputes California’s authority to regulate livestock production within its borders. But what if Texas, Florida or any of the other states pass equally strict rules that are at odds with those outlined in Prop 12? A national food system can’t function with 50 different sets of rules.
The real purpose of Prop 12’s supporters was to use California’s economic power to force a dubious animal rights agenda onto the rest of the country. It is activism masquerading as law, and bad law at that.
The judgment of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals must be reversed.
If you don’t believe us, ask Joe Biden.