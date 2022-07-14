When the governed fail to meet deadlines set by federal statutes and regulations, agencies typically can impose fines amounting to $37,500 a day to force miscreants to comply.
But what happens when bureaucrats fail to meet deadlines set by law? Citizens must resort to costly and time-consuming litigation.
That’s the case with the Western Resources Legal Center, which has been waiting months for the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to respond to its requests for records related to their analyses of the River Democracy Act.
Nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon would be designated as “wild and scenic” under the bill, which critics fear would restrict logging and grazing, among other activities.
The legislation was introduced by Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, who claim the bill would shield property rights from adverse effects while tripling the number of river miles with “wild and scenic” protections in the state.
Federal land managers testified about the bill before a congressional subcommittee last year. Western Resources Legal Center, located at Lewis and Clark Law School, says that indicates government officials have an “enhanced understanding of the process, basis, and potential impacts” of adding waterways to the Wild and Scenic River System.
In late October and early November of 2021, the center submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for records pertaining to the River Democracy Act, including congressional communications related to the hearing.
The Freedom of Information Act requires agencies to make a determination as to whether records can be released and respond within 20 working days. If records can be released, agencies are required to provide an estimated date the records will be released.
Agencies are required to fulfill requests for nonexempt records “promptly,” a word that has come to be interpreted loosely by federal bureaucrats.
No determinations regarding the FOIA requests have yet been made by the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management or their government overseers — the USDA and Interior Department.
The center’s only alternative was to file a lawsuit seeking to compel the agencies to produce the requested documents. In light of the “months-long delay” and “lack of communication,” the plaintiff believes the government “seeks to hide records from the public” regarding its interpretation of the bill, according to the lawsuit.
It’s easy to see why someone whose request for information has gone without reports might believe nefarious motives. It’s not hard to imagine Washington mandarins slow-walking a records request to delay the release of inconvenient insights.
Agencies find the requirements of the act to be burdensome.
Since its passage in 1967, requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act have climbed exponentially. Either by design or incompetence, Congress and the agencies have short-changed the departments charged with complying with requests. As a result, the time required to respond to requests and copy and ship documents has increased.
In short, bureaucrats say they don’t have the staff or the money to meet the deadlines set by the statute. It’s too hard to comply with the law.
The next time a federal regulator comes to call, try using that excuse. Law for thee, but not for me.