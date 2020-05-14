State legislatures have largely allowed the governors of their states to exercise extraordinary and far-reaching powers without oversight during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
We appreciate the exigencies that prompted governors across the country to declare emergencies and invoke special powers available under the laws of their states.
The experience of the last few months demonstrates that those declarations should come with a statutory expiration date and a mandate for the legislature to review actions taken under them, and to approve any necessary extensions.
Where that authority already exists in statute, the legislature should exercise it. Where it does not, the legislature should create it.
The COVID-19 outbreak presented a clear and present danger as it unfolded earlier this year. Little was known about the disease when it arrived in the United States, but the catastrophic experiences of victims in other countries — China, Iran and Italy in particular — demonstrated the need for some action to curb infections.
Governors in all 50 states have exercised some emergency powers available to them to deal with catastrophic events — some more aggressively so than others. (It remains an open question in many minds whether the real catastrophe is COVID-19 or the measures taken to combat the virus.)
Who would have envisioned just a few months ago that an emergency would prompt a governor to shut down large segments of the economy for undetermined lengths of time, to close private and public schools and colleges, to forbid religious services and private gatherings, declare some businesses “essential” and others not, to rewrite the terms of rental contracts, and restrict access to common healthcare procedures — all by decree and without the consent of their legislatures?
Take the example of Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown. By all accounts, Brown’s actions were far less aggressive than those of her colleagues in Washington and California. With the exception of a specific list of businesses, Brown let companies that are able to meet certain restrictions stay open.
Yet, her actions have left more than 380,000 Oregonians unemployed, many of their employers in shambles and the state’s finances in tatters.
Two separate Oregon statutes give the governor the authority to declare emergencies and exercise broad powers. One specifically addresses public health emergencies, and the other is for general emergency situations. She has invoked both as authority for her executive orders.
The first statute imposes a 14-day limit on the declaration of a health emergency, the other imposes no limit.
Although statute allows the legislature to terminate an emergency declaration on its own authority, it does not require that the legislature meet to consider any of the actions taken.
Would any legislature override the actions of a governor in an emergency? That’s difficult to say. But an elected governor should not be allowed to rule indefinitely by decree. Emergency powers should be limited in duration and subject to mandatory oversight.
In its most benign form, one-person rule invites arbitrary decision making. At its worst, it invites tyranny.