B2H.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

More transmission lines will be needed in Washington as part of the state’s mandate for electric cars and trucks.

 EO Media Group File

What happens when electrical power generation and distribution systems are mandated by politicians, instead of designed by engineers?

We’re about to find out as the states of the West Coast rush to adopt sweeping mandates aimed at reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you