The 1960s marked the dawn of environmentalism in the U.S. Prodded by the publication of such books as Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” and the 1969 oil well blowout that sent a slick of black tar onto the beaches of Santa Barbara, Calif., every newly minted environmentalist took up the banner of “saving the Earth.”
Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 — the 52nd iteration was observed last week — adding momentum to the new environmental movement.
Congress even got into the act. In 1969, it passed the Endangered Species Conservation Act, the predecessor of the Endangered Species Act it passed in 1973.
President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, right after he signed the National Environmental Policy Act, called the “magna carta” of federal environmental law. It requires federal agencies to assess the impact large projects will have on the environment.
Capital Press readers may recognize the acronyms NEPA, ESA and EPA. They regularly appear in news stories about lawsuits environmental groups — most of which didn’t exist in 1970 — regularly file seeking to stop forest thinning projects, grazing and other activities.
In a half a century, the uses of those laws have mutated from protecting the environment to stopping projects unpopular with special interests. Environmental groups use the laws for their purposes, including fundraising, while the wellbeing of nature seems to be secondary.
Projects, even those aimed at reducing the destruction of forests by wildfire and protecting the habitat of protected species, are stopped or delayed, some for more an a decade. One such project in the Cascade Range was delayed 12 years by an environmental lawsuit.
In the end, the project aimed at preventing or diminishing the severity of wildfires across 160,000 acres of the Deschutes National Forest was allowed to proceed.
In the meantime, the resources of federal agencies were sopped up by legal expenses defending against wave after wave of attacks.
This most certainly was not what Congress had in mind when it wrote those landmark environmental laws.
Congress recently set aside $1 trillion for what President Biden has called the “Infrastructure Decade.” He visited Portland last week promising the money would go for all sorts of projects across Oregon and the rest of the nation. Like many other states, Oregon is in dire need of upgrading ports, roads, bridges, dams, irrigation canals and other infrastructure.
Ironically, an effort to rewrite NEPA that his administration has undertaken could spell the end — or costly delays — for some of those projects. Environmental groups will be able to use NEPA and other laws to head for court in an effort to stop or stall them.
And it will happen despite the fact that those laws passed in the 1960s and 1970s were meant to protect the environment, not stop progress.