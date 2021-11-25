“Drink your milk.” That’s an admonition every smart mother has given her children.
The vitamins, minerals and protein a glass of milk provides children as they grow into adolescents and adults cannot be replaced by energy drinks, fake “milk” or other beverages.
Everyone knows that.
But there’s a problem. More and more children and teenagers aren’t drinking their milk, or enough of it.
According to the USDA Economic Research Service, the per capita consumption of milk is trending downward, so much so that fewer Americans are keeping up with federal dietary recommendations.
In fact, “about 90% of the U.S. population does not consume enough dairy products to meet federal dietary recommendations,” according to the report.
Under those guidelines, children 2 to 10 years old should drink 2 to 3 cups of milk a day, or eat an equivalent amount of other dairy products. People older than 10 should drink 3 cups of milk a day or eat the equivalent amount in dairy products.
The report’s authors, Hayden Stewart, Fred Kuchler, Diansheng Dong and Jerry Cessna, say this decline has continued for more than 70 years. Since 2010, however, the decline in milk consumption has steepened to an average of 2.6% a year.
But why?
It’s complicated, the researchers said.
“We considered factors raised by researchers, industry analysts, policy advocates, the media and economic theory,” the ERS researchers said. “These include competition between milk and alternative beverages through product innovations, decreases in cereal consumption, changes in school lunch and breakfast programs and changes in retail prices.”
Each of those factors is important, not only to the health of American children but to the dairy industry.
The competition with non-dairy beverages alone is staggering. Many of the beverages children and teens drink these days didn’t even exist 5 or 10 years old. They are loaded with caffeine, sweeteners, artificial colors and other ingredients and marketed to teens and young adults. It should be noted that none of them are as wholesome and nutritious as milk.
Many breakfast cereals have also fallen out of favor, taking milk consumption down with them.
The challenges are many, but the best way to bolster the health of generations of Americans to come is to make sure they continue to get the message: Drink your milk.
