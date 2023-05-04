CRD aubrey-plaza-wood-milk

Actress Aubrey Plaza in MilkPEP’s tongue-in-cheek commercial for “Wood Milk.”

 MilkPEP

The anti-dairy crowd is having a cow over a satirical social media ad campaign promoting bovine milk and poking fun at plant-based alternatives.

In the process they are proving that they have no sense of humor, in addition to having no command of the facts.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you