The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the Biden administration’s COVID vaccination/testing mandate for large employers.
We agree that the mandate represented an overreach by the federal administrative state and an usurpation of powers that belong to the states.
The 6-3 decision stayed a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would have required workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated. As an alternative, companies could have let workers stay on, but only if they wore masks and were tested weekly.
The president was not pleased. “I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.”
Justices Stephen Beyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented. They accused the majority of displacing the “judgments of government officials” and “experts.”
They called COVID an “unparalleled threat” and said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had authority to protect workers from “grave dangers.”
The issue before the court was not whether requiring employers to enforce the mandate would serve a legitimate public health purpose. The question was whether OSHA had the legal authority to make and enforce such a rule.
It did not.
In its ruling, the majority said administrative agencies are “creatures of statute.”
“They accordingly possess only the authority that Congress has provided. The [Labor Department] secretary has ordered 84 million Americans to either obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly medical testing at their own expense. This is no ‘everyday exercise of federal power.’ … The question, then, is whether the [Occupational Safety and Health] Act plainly authorizes the secretary’s mandate. It does not. The act empowers the secretary to set workplace safety standards, not broad public health measures.”
The plain language of the Constitution is simple: Congress makes laws, the executive branch carries them out.
But in its quest to pass every more comprehensive and complicated bills, legislators have focused on the big picture and left the details to various cabinet agencies. By leaving too much to the imagination of the administrative state, Congress has allowed unelected bureaucrats to make rules that push federal authority into places it was never intended to go.
We think the Biden rule was ill-conceived, and was not intended to increase worker safety as much as it was a backdoor attempt at a national vaccination mandate for which it knew it lacked legal authority.
After the court’s decision, the president called on the states to “do the right thing” and impose their own mandates.
While that would pass Constitutional muster, it is the wrong path to follow.
Businesses should take steps to protect employees. People who are able should get vaccinated. We think the vaccine is the best way to reduce infections and serious illness, but nonetheless we respect the right of informed adults to weigh their own options and decide for themselves.
Governments, state and federal, should do likewise.