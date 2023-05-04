Four Corners Fire

Federal forest managers need to be allowed to manage the forests, not count the trees to “protect.”

 Inciweb

Talk about busy work. The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are counting the number of old-growth and “mature” trees on federal land.

A thought: These two agencies are responsible for managing national forests and other federal forestland. Surely they must already know how many of those trees are old-growth or “mature.” After all, that’s their job.

