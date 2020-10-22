The good people of Coos Bay on the coast of Oregon have a plan to create a deep-water port, one of only a handful on the West Coast. Under the plan, the port would be dredged and expanded to handle larger ships, including the massive container ships that ply the Pacific Ocean and connect U.S. and Asian markets.
After years of study, the port project is in the home stretch of gaining approval from the state and federal agencies responsible for determining environmental and other impacts.
Proponents say the port could become a reality in the next few years.
If it does, it would be a boon farmers and ranchers along the West Coast. Currently, they face delays and added expenses in getting their goods to a port for the trip overseas. About 40% of Oregon’s agricultural production is exported to Japan, China, the Philippines and other Asian and Middle Eastern destinations.
But in a state so dependent on exports, there’s a problem. Seemingly perpetual traffic jams in the Portland area cause delays in getting containers to the Port of Portland. The port also has limited container ship traffic, in part because it is more than 100 miles up the Columbia River from the Pacific Ocean. The channel is also shallow, meaning the largest container ships cannot use it while fully loaded.
To avoid Portland, the state legislature has approved $25 million for a Willamette Valley facility to transfer containers of agricultural goods from trucks to railcars for the trip to Puget Sound ports.
That has potentially opened another door for the Coos Bay port, which would be able to handle any size of container ship. Because the port also owns the railroad connection to the mainline, Portland can be avoided. The new intermodal facility near Albany that the state is funding could potentially also be used to get containers to Coos Bay.
The result could be a major breakthrough for agriculture and other shippers that have to deal with jammed ports in California and Washington state.
Some hurdles remain before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can start dredging, but none appears to be insurmountable.
From the perspective of farmers and ranchers the project appears to have a nearly unlimited upside and little downside.
Transportation has long been one of Oregon’s Achilles heels. Inadequate highways and interstates throttle traffic, and fixes are long overdue.
The expanded port in Coos Bay is one way to get around some of those problems and give the region’s economy a shot in the arm.