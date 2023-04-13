Benjamin Franklin made the wry observation that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.”
In Franklin’s lifetime, however, death did not precipitate a tax as it does for many American families today. It’s time for Congress to get rid of the estate tax — frequently referred to as the “death tax.”
During the colonial period, the British government did not impose a tax on either estates or inheritances. According to the Heritage Foundation, the United States didn’t impose its first estate tax until 1797.
The Stamp Act of 1797 required a federal stamp on all wills in probate. It was repealed in 1802. And throughout the 19th century, the estate tax was an on-again, off-again affair, imposed to pay for war or other immediate needs, then repealed when the bill was paid.
An estate tax was put into place during World War I to offset tariff losses caused by the conflict, and has remained in effect in various forms ever since. Congress has adjusted the rates and exemptions over the years, and the tax has been a consistent point of partisan conflict.
For years, estates of single individuals could claim an exemption of $5.5 million, while married couples aggregating their estates could claim an exemption on $11 million of assets. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 increased those exemptions to $11.2 million for individuals and $22.4 million for couples.
Under the law, the exemptions now in effect will expire in 2025 and revert to the lower $5.5 million exemption for individuals and $11 million for couples.
Portions of estates above the exemptions are taxed at 40%.
Supporters of the estate tax argue that estate taxes promote “fairness” by reducing large inheritances and generational wealth. They say income and capital gains taxes favor the rich over “working” families, and that the estate tax helps to balance the inequity.
Supporters say that most families never face the estate tax, and that those who do can reduce the burden through careful planning. They say the very rich pay half of the estate taxes collected.
And who pays the other half? That would be families who are asset rich and relatively cash poor — farmers and business owners, particularly those who must maintain expensive plant and equipment to operate.
In reality, a large family farming operation can be worth more than $11 million — particularly if land holdings are valued at their highest possible use, not on the returns from farming. Every dollar over the exemption will be taxed at 40 cents. That quickly adds up, and most families don’t have the cash on hand to pay.
Any number of family businesses are faced with selling to pay the tax man, or borrowing heavily and putting the viability of the business at risk.
These estates were the product of hard work. The deceased, having paid income and property taxes over the years, should be able to pass these businesses to their heirs.
Congress should eliminate the federal estate tax.
