A bill has been introduced in Congress to do away with the estate tax, also known as the “death tax.”

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Benjamin Franklin made the wry observation that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

In Franklin’s lifetime, however, death did not precipitate a tax as it does for many American families today. It’s time for Congress to get rid of the estate tax — frequently referred to as the “death tax.”

