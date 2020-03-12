The 2020 session of the Oregon Legislature ended without the passage of a controversial cap-and-trade scheme, or much of anything else.
Republicans in the Senate walked out Feb. 24 with two weeks left in the session to deprive that chamber of a quorum to vote on Senate Bill 1530, a Democrat-backed plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Their colleagues in the House followed suit the next day.
Boycotting lawmakers said they would return if the plan were put on the ballot for voter approval. Democrats said no, so the GOP stayed away. SB 1530 and all but three other bills proposed during the session died for lack of action.
Now Gov. Kate Brown says she will take steps to reduce carbon emissions through executive actions. It’s unclear exactly what those actions will be, but it is certain they will be challenged in court.
The histrionics of the walkout aside, the Republicans were correct in their point — Oregonians should get to vote on any scheme that would so radically impact the economy of the state.
SB 1530 would have imposed measures to reduce Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. To meet those goals, large emitters of greenhouse gases would be forced to buy allowances, the supply of which would be reduced over time.
The idea was to incentivize industry to find replacements for fossil fuels, and to use the proceeds from the sale of allowances to fund weatherization programs, jobs training and green energy projects.
The proposed bill would have increased the cost of gasoline, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity. The millions of dollars spent on allowances would most certainly be passed along to consumers of the goods produced by regulated companies.
It is true that supporters had tried to soften and delay the measure’s impacts on rural Oregonians. For example, supporters say carbon fees on gas and diesel fuel would have been applied on a regional basis — similar to the gradations in the state’s minimum wage law.
Democrats who sponsored the bill wanted to start regulating emissions, collecting fees and redistributing the booty next year — too tight a window, they said, to put the plan to the voters. One even said that it is too complicated for voters to understand.
What isn’t too complicated to understand is that the voters will pay the tab in the form of higher fuel and heating bills, more expensive goods and lost opportunities.
Democrats say the Republicans have thwarted representative democracy in preventing a floor vote on the measure. They have no problem with allowing the governor to impose whatever regulation she will by fiat.
Democracy would be better served by putting it to a direct vote by the people.