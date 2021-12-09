The decision to mandate “clean” electric trucks in every state on the West Coast has all of the makings of a perfect bureaucratic bungle, and Americans will be paying for it for years in the form of higher prices for food and every other product they buy.
The mandates were issued by unelected state commissions or departments that have no authority to write new laws. The legislatures of Oregon, Washington and California write the laws; unelected commissions and bureaucrats do not.
Such mandates will have the opposite effect compared to what they hope to accomplish. New over-the-road semi-trucks now cost between $150,000 and $200,000. Buyers can count on paying an additional $60,000 for electric trucks.
Those economics mean that most truckers will keep their old rigs on the road longer, defeating the whole purpose of the states’ “clean” mandate. Diesel trucks that previously would have been retired will continue in service until the owners can afford to replace them with the much higher priced models.
Currently, electric trucks have a range of 200 to 250 miles before they need to be charged. The added time and expense of charging trucks will drive up the cost of nearly every item of merchandise, every food item and every commodity.
The worst outcome of all: The mandate will put some trucking companies out of business. That’s something to think about as the nation faces a historic shortage of trucks and drivers.
The nation’s food, fiber — and everything else — are delivered on trucks. Reducing the number of trucks and making trucking companies uneconomical will blow a hole in the nation’s economy.
Such mandates also damage the marketplace. When the state governments decide who the winners and losers will be, the marketplace will be thrown out of balance. Supply will be decided by manufacturers who receive the government’s blessing, and demand will be based on the government’s mandate, which apparently can change at the whim of a bureaucrat.
If the state’s leaders were serious about impacting climate change and reducing pollution, they would let the marketplace decide the most economical ways to do it, not unelected officials.
As the federal government sprays trillions of borrowed dollars on the U.S. economy, inflation is taking off. Now, with the added costs of “cleaner” trucks, inflation will be supercharged — and likely be here to stay.
The bureaucrats may like these new rules, but every American consumer will be paying for them for years to come.
