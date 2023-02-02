Government is populated by two types of people. We’ll call them the showboats and the worker bees.
The showboats are attracted to public service so they can be somebody. They are drawn to television cameras and love the spotlight. They are more than happy to take credit when things go right and disappear when they go wrong.
Then there are the worker bees. They don’t avoid the spotlight, but they don’t seek it, either. Their goal is to solve problems. They serve the public instead of their egos.
Celia Gould is a worker bee. Her lifelong goal has been to serve the public and the farmers and ranchers of Idaho. As the longest-serving director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture — 16 years — her low-key style of leadership meshed well with a robust and growing agricultural industry. Competence and dependability have been her watch words.
Gould grew up in Idaho agriculture. Doing chores and attending livestock sales with her grandfather, she learned that agriculture was more than a job.
“In agriculture, we know that the work day doesn’t start at 8 and end at 5,” she told the Idaho Cattle Women in an interview some years ago. “We also know that agriculture is woven into every fiber of our daily lives, not just when we sit down to the dinner table. Those experiences taught me about hard work, community, kindness, leadership and sometimes shear doggedness.”
Gould is no stranger to the Idaho Capitol. She served in the House of Representatives for 16 years before she was appointed by then-Gov. Butch Otter as the first woman to lead the state Department of Agriculture in 2007, succeeding longtime director Pat Takasugi.
Her work on behalf of Idaho agriculture has garnered the respect of the industry.
“... We in Eastern Idaho, and across this state, have been able to rely upon Celia to thoughtfully consider the needs of producers and agribusinesses when making decisions and taking positions that affect us,” the Eastern Idaho Hall of Fame said when she was inducted in 2020.
Even while working in Boise, she and her husband, former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb, have owned and operated G+ Ranches near Buhl, where they raised wheat, corn, hay Black Angus and Angus-Wagyu cattle. Though ISDA is headquartered in Boise, she spent most of her weekends working on the ranch.
Gould has announced her retirement from state government. After 32 years, it is well-deserved. She can return to the ranch full-time knowing that she has done an outstanding job for the people of Idaho and its farmers and ranchers.
Through the years, Gould often talked about the value of mentoring future leaders. Among those she has mentored is Chanel Tewalt, who has worked for the department 15 years under Gould’s tutelage, most recently as deputy director.
Last month, on Gould’s recommendation, Gov. Brad Little chose Tewalt to take the ISDA reins as director. The farmers and ranchers of Idaho can expect her to do an exemplary job.
Just like her mentor did.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.