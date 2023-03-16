Anyone who maintains that Washington’s carbon credit mandate will have a minimal impact on consumers need only look at the results of the first auction. The take — $299.7 million — was 50% higher than the state had estimated.

Some 6.18 million carbon allowances sold for $48.50 each, the Department of Ecology announced one week after the auction. Ecology had estimated in January allowances would sell for about $32.

