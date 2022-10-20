Grey wolf, Canis lupus

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in a case that could impact cattle grazing in the Colville National Forest in Washington state.

 123rf

Wolf advocates may think they know a lot about their favorite apex predator, but their knowledge of ranching is a little thin.

The other day, three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals were hearing legal arguments about grazing cattle in the 1.1 million-acre Colville National Forest in northeastern Washington state.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you