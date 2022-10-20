Wolf advocates may think they know a lot about their favorite apex predator, but their knowledge of ranching is a little thin.
The other day, three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals were hearing legal arguments about grazing cattle in the 1.1 million-acre Colville National Forest in northeastern Washington state.
Wolf advocates say the Forest Service should curtail or ban cattle grazing there as a means of stopping the wolves from eating the cattle.
During the exchange, a lawyer for the wolf advocates observed, “These conflicts wouldn’t be occurring if the Forest Service wasn’t authorizing the cattle to be present in these areas.”
Let us stipulate that Captain Obvious is alive and well and practicing environmental law. It should also be noted that there were no problems with wolves until they started migrating in from Canada and Idaho as part of the federal government’s half-baked plan to reintroduce them across the West.
The lawyer also implied that the wolves, whose population continues to grow in Washington, are in need of protection. They are not protected under the federal Endangered Species Act in that part of the state because their population continues to grow without it. The state now has a minimum of 206 wolves in 33 packs, most of which are in the northeastern corner, including the Colville National Forest.
Then the lawyer, realizing that some wolves have a particular taste for calves, suggested that the Forest Service require ranchers to graze “only adult cattle” within the forest.
Such a suggestion reveals that some wolf advocates know less about ranching than we previously thought. Apparently, they think cattle are just roaming around getting in the way of their beloved wolves when in reality calves graze with mother cows to grow and put on weight.
Ranchers who graze only adult cows without calves would have a short career.
“The environmental community would be welcome to try,” Scott Nielsen of the Cattle Producers of Washington said after the hearing.
With the basics of cattle ranching clarified for the wolf advocates, a lawyer for the Forest Service noted that wolf advocates put too much faith in non-lethal deterrents used to keep wolves away from cattle.
Yet wolf advocates seem to believe that non-lethal deterrents are a sure-fire way to keep wolves at bay.
Here’s another statement of the obvious: If it was as easy as the “experts” among the wolf advocates say, there would be no wolf problems. Ranchers cooperate and set up non-lethal means of warding off wolves, but sometimes they just don’t work.
Wildlife managers know that most wolves don’t attack cattle, but some do. When that repeatedly happens, the most effective means of solving the problem is to quickly cull one or more members of the wolf pack.
That’s what the wolf advocates oppose. They will go to court time and again to argue that the cattle, not the wolves, are the “problem.” And all the while the wolf population is thriving in Washington state.
We hope the judges of the 9th Circuit will see through the wolf advocates’ paper-thin arguments — and past their ignorance — and continue to allow ranchers, Forest Service employees and Washington state’s wildlife managers to do their jobs.
