If Washington state is going to raise hundreds of millions of dollars by auctioning off carbon credits, those auctions need independent oversight.
Two House members have introduced a bill that would set up a watchdog to police the market. It makes so much sense that we await the inevitable pushback.
The Legislature passed the Climate Commitment Act to cap and force reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from oil refineries, natural gas suppliers and some other manufacturers.
Businesses covered by the law must acquire allowances to match their emissions.
The Department of Ecology will conduct its first auction on Feb. 28.
Nearly 6.2 million “allowances,” each giving the buyer the right to emit 1 ton of carbon, will be up for bid. If all allowances sell for the minimum bid, $22.20, the auction will take in some $137 million.
The Department of Ecology will hold four auctions annually, with a declining number of allowances available each year and with an ever-escalating floor price.
Ecology projects the cap-and-trade auctions will raise $3.66 billion over the next five years.
House Bill 1659 — sponsored by Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla — calls for a nonpartisan watchdog agency to provide oversight.
Our objections to the Climate Commitment Act aside, with that much money coming into the till someone needs to make sure the deals are fair all the way around.
Ecology concedes the possibility for manipulation and collusion in the market.
It had hoped to stop collusion by prohibiting bidders from making public any information about their participation in auctions, including how many allowances they bid for and at what price.
Ecology will not name the companies and investment firms that buy allowances.
Total secrecy doesn’t sound like the way to ensure transparency. With Ecology running the auctions and holding all the information, who’s to know if something goes awry?
Anyone with enough money can bid in the auctions, whether they need the credits or not. It is anticipated that a portion of the credits will be bought as investments to be sold on secondary markets as prices rise.
There’s nothing preventing parties with deep pockets from locking up these credits and keeping them from Washington businesses that need them to operate. Ecology has but two goals, to reduce carbon emissions and raise money for the state. Both are achieved if the credits are bought and go unused.
Without independent oversight, Ecology will be making the rules, collecting the money and handing it out. We won’t cast stones in advance of credible allegations, but we must acknowledge that the department would have a vested interest in withholding information about the auctions that would put the program in a bad light.
We say trust, but verify.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.