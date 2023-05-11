Washington state will adopt the latest climate rules set down last month by the California Air Resources Board.
The California Air Resources Board — an unelected regulatory agency — voted 14-0 April 28 to ban new diesel trucks beginning in 2036.
The Advanced Clean Fleets rule requires companies and local governments to phase out diesel trucks from their fleets. Trucks entering ports for the first time will have to be zero-emission starting Jan. 1, 2024.
A board press release called the future ban on new diesel trucks a “first-in-the-world requirement.”
Trucking associations, including one whose members serve ports, warn the rule is impractical, including for trucking companies that haul agricultural products long distances from the Central Valley to ports.
Truckers in Washington now face the rule, which they say will cripple the industry. But why would the state adopt such a ruinous measure?
It’s the law.
In 2020, the Democrat-controlled Washington Legislature passed a measure that put California in the driver’s seat. Senate Bill 5811, passed by the Washington Legislature on mostly party-line votes in the House and Senate, committed the state to mirroring California’s vehicle-emission laws.
Democrats said the bill was necessary because climate change is a crisis. Republicans complained that letting California dictate changes in Washington law was fundamentally wrong.
“We’ve basically given up our sovereignty,” said Washington state Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake. “It’s absolutely wrong what’s happening here.”
We agree. It is wrong. But California rules have already been adopted in Washington under the law.
Last August the board announced new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. Cars and trucks already registered and on the road can continue to be used, but new cars, trucks and SUVs after that date must be powered by something other than fossil fuels.
Washington regulators promptly adopted the same rule, as required by law.
None of these rules were approved by voters, or passed by the legislatures of either state. But, unelected political appointees on the California Air Resources Board decided what’s good for residents of both states.
The governor’s office was going over the rule passed April 28 by the California Air Resources Board and does not have a timeline for adopting it, spokesman Mike Faulk said in an email.
“We’re still reviewing California’s actions, but I can confirm the state plans to go through the process of adopting these standards,” he said.
No one knows how much this will cost truckers, farmers or consumers, or how this will affect the overall economy. Many are skeptical the infrastructure will be in place to build and operate the vast number of electric vehicles envisioned under the scheme.
None of that matters, because the Mandarins on the California Air Resources Board are sovereign.
“We’re in a position where the Legislature ceded authority to California,” Shari Call, CEO of the Washington Trucking Associations, said. “We are in an absolutely odd place.”
An odd place, indeed.
