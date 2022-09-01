Tesla Model 3

An all-electric Tesla Model 3. California will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks in 2035, and Washington and Oregon are following suit.

If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you jump too? Readers of a certain age probably recall hearing that parental retort after trying to justify some youthful indiscretion by explaining that all your friends did it too.

That rhetorical question came to mind last week when officials in Washington and Oregon said that they would follow California’s lead and ban the sale of new gas and diesel cars and trucks in 2035 to fight global climate change.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you