If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you jump too? Readers of a certain age probably recall hearing that parental retort after trying to justify some youthful indiscretion by explaining that all your friends did it too.
That rhetorical question came to mind last week when officials in Washington and Oregon said that they would follow California’s lead and ban the sale of new gas and diesel cars and trucks in 2035 to fight global climate change.
Off the cliff we go.
On Aug. 25 the California Air Resources Board — an unelected regulatory agency — announced new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. Cars and trucks already registered and on the road can continue to be used, but new cars, trucks and SUVs after that date must be powered by something other than fossil fuels — electricity or, perhaps, pixie dust.
“California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “It’s ambitious, it’s innovative, it’s the action we must take if we’re serious about leaving the planet better off for future generations.”
Keep in mind, not one Californian cast a vote for this, and neither did any of their elected legislators. But, it’s California, and to quote Forrest Gump, “stupid is as stupid does.”
But it doesn’t end there.
In 2020, the Democrat-controlled Washington Legislature passed a measure that put California in the driver’s seat. Senate Bill 5811, passed by the Washington Legislature in 2020 on mostly party-line votes in the House and Senate, committed the state to mirroring California’s vehicle-emission laws.
So, now, Washington by default is set to ban new fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2035.
Democrats said the bill was necessary because climate change is a crisis. Republicans complained that letting California dictate changes in Washington law was fundamentally wrong.
“We’ve basically given up our sovereignty,” said Washington state Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake. “It’s absolutely wrong what’s happening here.”
Yes, but it doesn’t end there.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office last week announced that regulators in Oregon are already developing similar rules.
None of this has been approved by voters, or passed by the legislature. But, if it’s good enough for unelected political appointees on the California Air Resources Board, it must be good enough for Californians and their neighbors in Washington and Oregon.
How much will all this cost? Where will the infrastructure to support this come from? How will this impact working families, farmers and tradesmen? No one seems to know, and the regulators don’t seem to care.
Where’s Mom when you really need her?
