Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has indicated that she’s willing to take a regional approach to reopening businesses in the state and will consider plans produced by individual counties to deal with easing of restrictions in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.
We hope Brown makes good on that intention. The state’s response to the disease has had particularly severe impacts on rural counties, many of which have seen few if any actual infections.
On March 23, in an attempt to reduce the spread of the disease and keep it from overwhelming hospitals, Brown imposed a statewide order that closed a host of businesses and severely restricted others. In a ripple effect, vendors that otherwise could lawfully operate were forced to close because their customers were no longer in business, or were no longer employed and able to afford their service.
Thousands of businesses have been closed and more than 300,000 Oregonians have been thrown out of work.
Larger communities are better able to absorb and rebound from the loss of businesses that never reopen. But in small towns and crossroads communities, there are fewer businesses and fewer choices. If the lone diner closes and never reopens, it may never be replaced.
Brown’s office said counties must demonstrate the regional capacity for COVID-19 testing, contract tracing and hospitalization, along with evidence that the growth in cases was subsiding. Each county would have to submit a formal request to Brown, including commitments to have adequate personal protective equipment and, in the event of a surge in cases, available hospital beds.
Officials in Harney County asked Brown to let it become a pilot project for reopening Oregon. The frontier county has a small population, many businesses and individuals are hurting, and there have been no reported COVID-19 cases.
“There’s no curve to flatten out here. We never had a bump in the road. That’s what’s really eating at people,” County Judge Pete Runnels said, adding that Oregon must adjust to living with the threat of coronavirus.
And last week government officials, health officers and hospital administrators in Baker County sent a 14-page proposal to Brown outlining how they would reopen their communities for business.
We suspect more rural counties will follow suit.
To “flatten the curve” of new infections, Brown took wholesale action. While those measures have achieved their intended goal, they have also effectively flattened the economy.
It makes sense to ease those restrictions in the places where the virus has not been a problem, and where the local people have a realistic plan to move forward.