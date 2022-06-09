From the days of Moses, the image of a plague of locusts has been well established in the human psyche.
After losing 10 million acres to insects last year, Eastern Oregon farmers and ranchers are bracing for another damaging infestation of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets.
What could be worse than ravenous insects rolling across the range? Ravenous insects with lawyers.
Grasshoppers are voracious eaters, and having eight or more per square yard is considered enough to cause economic damage on rangeland.
According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, 15 to 20 grasshoppers per square yard spread out over a 40-acre field of alfalfa will eat 1 ton of hay per day, and seven grasshoppers per square yard over 10 acres can eat the equivalent of one cow feeding throughout the season.
Todd Adams, survey coordinator for ODA’s Eastern Oregon Field Office in Hermiston, said the agency is starting to receive reports of grasshoppers hatching, including at higher elevations near Jordan Valley along the Oregon-Idaho border.
“In Jordan Valley, the only thing left was sagebrush,” Adams said of last year’s outbreak.
The Oregon legislature approved a one-time $5 million allocation for grasshopper and Mormon cricket suppression.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service uses diflubenzuron, a growth-inhibiting pesticide, to keep the pests in check. APHIS works not only in Oregon, but throughout the West.
Enter counsel for the grasshoppers.
Two environmental nonprofits — the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and the Center for Biological Diversity — have filed a lawsuit claiming the USDA’s rangeland pesticides program violates the National Environmental Policy Act.
The complaint has asked a federal judge to overturn the agency’s authorization of the insecticide program in Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming and to potentially prohibit spraying while the environmental impacts are reconsidered.
“APHIS’s widespread, routine application of pesticides on public and private rangelands to manage grasshoppers — many of which never reach economic infestation levels — harms not just grasshoppers but also numerous non-target insect species critical to ecosystem functioning and productivity,” the lawsuit alleges. “This, in turn, has repercussions for birds, mammals, and plants that rely on these insects for food or pollination.”
Killing billions of grasshoppers affects rangeland ecosystems but the USDA hasn’t considered long-term benefits from the species, whose outbreaks serve valuable environmental functions while causing “short-term damage” to crops and forage, according to the plaintiffs.
Plaintiffs seek to rob the agency — and the farmers and ranchers it serves — of a flexible platform for controlling grasshoppers and Mormon crickets in real time.
In the Book of Exodus, God unleashes 10 plagues — including locusts — upon Egypt to convince the pharaoh to free the Israelites. Far be it from us to second guess the Almighty, but we can’t help but wonder how quickly the Hebrews would have been on their way to the promised land had the first plague been of lawyers bearing lawsuits.