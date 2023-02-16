Grey wolf in the forest

A bipartisan wolf management bill in the Washington Legislature has the support of Native American tribes, but not Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration or activists.

It’s unusual to get bipartisan agreement on anything, let alone a piece of legislation regarding wolves. So when we hear there’s a bipartisan wolf bill in the Washington legislature that has the support of Indian tribes, we have to believe it has some legs.

Unfortunately, but not entirely unexpectedly, wolf advocates and the Inslee administration oppose the measure. But, that’s one more reason to give it a favorable reception.

