It’s unusual to get bipartisan agreement on anything, let alone a piece of legislation regarding wolves. So when we hear there’s a bipartisan wolf bill in the Washington legislature that has the support of Indian tribes, we have to believe it has some legs.
Unfortunately, but not entirely unexpectedly, wolf advocates and the Inslee administration oppose the measure. But, that’s one more reason to give it a favorable reception.
Introduced by Republican Rep. Joel Kretz, House Bill 1698 would allow counties where wolves are well established to have a say in wolf management. The only counties that qualify are in Kretz’s district in northeast Washington. Under current policy, wolves in pack-saturated northeast Washington will remain a state endangered species until wolves are reproducing throughout the state.
Despite long-standing assertions from the state Department of Natural Resources that wolves would spread and colonize the South Cascade Range, only one pack has been documented in the region — far short of the goal. Meanwhile, wolf attacks on livestock in the northeast corner are increasing.
House Bill 1698 would delist wolves in counties with at least three packs producing pups. Ferry and Stevens counties and possibly Pend Oreille and Okanogan counties would qualify.
State officials admit that these are areas with robust wolf populations.
Under Kretz’s proposal, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, counties and tribes would jointly manage wolves in the region. The Colville and Spokane tribes already have jurisdiction over wolves on their lands. Wolves are federally protected in Central and Western Washington.
Kretz’s bill has seven co-sponsors, including three Western Washington Democrats. Tribes don’t object to the bill. But the administration and wolf advocates are opposed, and have chosen to mischaracterize the measure.
Fish and Wildlife assistant director Eric Gardner said during a hearing on the bill that the “default outcome” of delisting wolves would be that licensed hunters could shoot wolves 365 days a year.
That rankled Rep. Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles, who has co-sponsored the bill.
“I do not believe the legislative intent was an unregulated slaughter of wolves, and I take great offense at your characterization of the legislation,” Chapman said.
Chapman said he read the three-page bill three times during the hearing and couldn’t reconcile what he was reading with what he was hearing.
“There is not the word ‘killing’ or ‘hunt’ in this legislation,” he said.
Wolf advocates oppose the bill. Washington Wildlife First executive director Samantha Breugger warned about the “heavy hand of local control.”
Advocates and the Inslee administration prefer the heavy hand of state control — local Republican legislators, their Democrat allies and the Indian tribes be damned.
Kretz’s bill doesn’t specify any changes, except to bring local voices to the table.
It is hardly heavy handed to hear from the people who, as Kretz says, have borne the brunt of wolf recovery.
