President Joe Biden is taking the lead on immigration reform.
We hope he succeeds.
The new president has offered a package of legislation that would go a long way toward ending the deadlock and overheated rhetoric that have surrounded immigration for more than two decades.
One of the key immigration issues is addressing the estimated 11 million people who are in the U.S. illegally. Nearly all are hard-working and are only seeking a way to come in from the shadows and become full partners in the American Dream.
Biden has proposed a path to legality for these folks. Interestingly, it is similar to the path this newspaper has advocated for more than 10 years.
We would like to see immigrants sign a contract to learn English, pay a fine and any taxes they owe, have a clean criminal record and take the citizenship test within 10 years.
Critics should be forewarned. This is not amnesty. This is a way to earn citizenship.
Biden’s plan narrows that time frame to eight years but is similar in most other respects.
Those in agriculture are especially interested in finding a path to legality for farmworkers. Estimates vary, but a great many farmworkers are here illegally.
That puts them — and their employers — at risk.
Sorting that out would be the single most valuable contribution Biden and Congress could make to agriculture. Other sectors, ranging from construction to the hospitality industry, face similar issues.
The H-2A visa that allows farmers to bring foreign guestworkers to the U.S. also needs revamping to reduce the cost and the paper mill the program generates. These folks are coming to the U.S. to pick apples, not run a top-secret program. Getting here should be much easier than it is.
In addition, H-2A visas need to be expanded to allow guestworkers to work year-round. Dairies, for example, need help 12 months a year.
Another problem is the spiraling minimum wages that must be paid to guestworkers — and domestic workers who work alongside them. The wages go up each year, whether farmers can afford it or not. Even a freeze of that wage would be an improvement.
We have one fear. We worry that Biden’s immigration proposal will be caught up in the legislative traffic jam that is developing on Capitol Hill.
The problem: scores of other issues that the new president and Congress must address, ranging from getting new Cabinet members confirmed to COVID-19-related issues. Just added to the agenda was another impeachment trial in the Senate.
Some immigration-related changes can be addressed through executive orders, but most must go through Congress, where each chamber is narrowly split between the Democratic majority and Republican minority.
Getting major immigration reform through an evenly divided Congress will take compromise to attract support from moderate GOP senators and representatives.
It can be done, but it will take statesmanship and legislative skill.