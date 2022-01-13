President Biden wants to help beef producers get better prices for their cattle, while at the same time he wants to help consumers get a break on high beef prices at the grocery store.
The culprits on both ends of the transaction, according to Biden, are the four big meatpackers that control 80% of the market.
Beef producers, pressed by drought to reduce herds, pushed up supply, pushing down live cattle prices. At the same time, processors say they are struggling to keep plants operating at capacity because of COVID regulations and worker illness. Additionally, distributors are having difficulty getting product to retailers because of a shortage of warehousing and trucking. As a result, the price of retail beef has gone up because supply is below demand.
Their troubles aside, processors are in a bit of an economic sweet spot at the moment, and in the president’s sights.
“In too many industries, a handful of giant companies dominate the market,” President Joe Biden said in a virtual press conference last week.
“And too often they use their power to squeeze out smaller competitors and stifle new entrepreneurs, making our economy less dynamic and giving themselves free rein to raise prices, reduce options for consumers or exploit workers,” he said.
The meat industry is a “textbook example,” he said.
Biden’s solution is to put up $1 billion to expand independent processing capacity, strengthen rules that protect producers and consumers, promote vigorous and fair enforcement of existing competition laws and increase transparency in cattle markets.
Problem solved. Probably not. Certainly not in the immediate future.
We support expanding processing capacity that caters to smaller producers, but the economics of the meatpacking business don’t favor a dozen or so new large, independent packing plants competing for the big retail markets.
Getting these plants sited, permitted and built will take years. Assuming that happens, any positive impact they could conceivably have on increasing producer prices and reducing consumer prices would be far in the future.
Economists who have commented on the plan are skeptical. It is unclear if the capacity of these yet-to-be-built plants will be significant enough to sway the markets on either side of the packinghouse door to increase producer prices and lower retail prices.
And consumers have to ask if it’s possible for meatpackers to pay more for cattle and at the same time drop the price on the retail side. That sounds like something the established players could weather longer than the startups.
We agree that there should be more competition, and that existing anti-trust rules should be enforced. We also think producers need more price transparency.
Nothing that the president suggested will cause retail prices to fall anytime soon, if ever. Nor will they help livestock producers in the short run. But the president’s announcement did help shift focus from other uncomfortable headlines.
Easy answers depend on a lot of magical thinking, and short memories.