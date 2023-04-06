Microchip

Oregon’s legislators are considering a temporary shortcut to designate farmland for microchip factories.

In Oregon, two strategic imperatives have come into conflict — the manufacture of computer chips and the preservation of farmland.

While this is a complicated issue with compelling arguments on each side, we are concerned that proposed legislation in Oregon will provide a precedent for sidestepping farmland protections in the future.

