The Oregon Court of Appeals has effectively overturned a jury verdict that had awarded a dozen counties and dozens of taxing bodies within them $1 billion.
The ruling emphasizes the necessity of clear and specific language in contracts, particularly when you are dealing with the state.
At issue is the case brought six years ago by 14 counties that in the 1930s and 1940s ceded 700,000 acres of forest land to the State of Oregon. The counties claim they donated the forest land with the contractual expectation that logging revenues would be maximized.
And for a couple of decades or more, that’s what the state did. It sold timber and gave part of the proceeds to the counties and other taxing districts.
But what had the state actually agreed to do?
The state, through legislation, agreed to manage the forest for the “greatest permanent value.” In the 1930s and 1940s, when the state’s forests were being actively harvested for lumber, that was assumed to mean the greatest dollar value.
But in 1967, the Legislature expanded the definition of “greatest permanent value” to include multiple uses. Timber revenue was just one goal, not the only goal. And in the late 1990s, the “greatest permanent value” was changed in the state’s forestry management plan to include environmental and recreational considerations that restricted timber harvests.
That’s when the counties that depended on timber revenues to pay for services really started to feel the squeeze. In 2016 they sued.
In 2019, a jury in Linn County heard opposing arguments from the counties and nearly 150 taxing districts within them, and the State of Oregon. Weighing those arguments, the jury concluded that the state had agreed to focus on cash-generating timber harvests and had violated its contract.
The plaintiffs were awarded $1 billion in damages.
Last week, the Oregon Court of Appeals ignored the jury’s findings and ruled that the trial judge had improperly denied the state’s request to throw out the lawsuit.
Legislation requiring Oregon to manage the forestland for the “greatest permanent value” does not create an “immutable promise” to maximize revenue for the counties, the appeals court ruled.
The appellate court said that “historically, ‘value’ has myriad definitions, some of which could relate to revenue production and others that do not relate to revenue production.”
The statute also directs that forests be managed for the “greatest permanent value” to the state, rather than to the counties, which means the text falls short of the “clear and unmistakable intent” of making a contractual promise, the ruling said.
Therefore, the judge erred in not dismissing the suit. Plaintiffs lose their $1 billion and must hope the Oregon Supreme Court takes up its case.
We think the counties and the state were of the same mind when the lands were donated. It’s telling that a jury heard these arguments and found a contract existed.
But lawyers and people see things differently.