OR spotted frog Teal Waterstrat USFWS.jpg (copy)

The Oregon spotted frog is a threatened species. A plan to help its survival is the target of a lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity.

 Teal Waterstrat/USFWS

Could anyone have been surprised when the Center for Biological Diversity announced its intent to sue against the habitat conservation plan for threatened species in the Deschutes River Basin?

Sorry, that’s largely a rhetorical question. The Center for Biological Diversity always sues.

