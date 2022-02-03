There may be issues more important to the people of Washington state than water, but we can’t think of any.
Water is the key ingredient in everything Washingtonians hold dear — farming, ranching, wineries, fruit orchards, recreation, fish. ... Without water, the entire state would dry up and blow away.
The flip side is what happens when there’s too much water, which has happened in numerous locations this winter, courtesy of drenching rainfall and the floods that followed.
That’s why we are surprised by the way state government often treats water-related issues. A fine will be issued, or a water right will be denied, as though that will solve the problem.
An office within the state Department of Ecology has shown that far more can be accomplished by working with farmers and other water users than by playing the role of water cop.
The Office of the Columbia River has over the years proved its value to water users, conservationists, tribes and municipalities in Central Washington. By listening to all of the parties and working with them, the office has been able to discover solutions to problems that at first seemed unsolvable.
“We’re charged with ‘aggressively pursuing’ water solutions that concurrently meet water needs for families, industry and farms (out-of-stream), and ecosystems and fish (instream),” according to the office’s website.
“Aggressively pursuing solutions” — we like that phrase.
The office was instrumental in helping farmers and others in the Odessa Subarea obtain water to replace wells that had failed or were in danger of failing. Construction of the project is underway, and the region’s economy will see the benefits for many decades to come.
Beyond that, the office has been responsible for finding sources of water where it’s needed. That work is crucial for the future of Washington state.
Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, knows his way around Central Washington. He was previously director of the Office of the Columbia River.
Sandison recently offered a trial balloon in Olympia. He posed a question: Would it make sense to expand the functions of the office to other watersheds beyond the Columbia River?
In 2018, the legislature created the Office of the Chehalis Basin to seek solutions for the catastrophic flooding that occasionally inundates that area.
But there are other regions of the state that need a full-time champion to work with all of the parties to “aggressively pursue solutions.”
“We think it’s a good idea,” Sandison told the Capital Press. “We’ve been dealing with seemingly intractable problems in the Skagit, for example. Without a program like Office of the Columbia River, there’s not a lot of answers.”
Add the Nooksack River Basin and the Clallam and Dungeness areas to the list of the many places across the state that need help bringing their water picture into focus.
Considering all of that, we hope the Legislature will agree that Sandison’s idea holds water.