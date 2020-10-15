The folks at the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they need to add “food” to the agency’s name.
They say urban Washingtonians don’t realize that WSDA deals with the food they eat, and adding to the name will make that clear.
While it’s true now — and it always will be — that city folks have a hard time linking the words “farm” with “food” we doubt changing WSDA’s name will solve that.
A certain segment of the population will always operate under the assumption that food comes from the grocery store — or, these days, a delivery truck. That it takes a farmer or a rancher to produce food will just be one of those mysteries that no amount of information can resolve.
Maybe WSDA’s other motive is truth in advertising. After all, the agency does far more than keep an eye on farmers and ranchers. According to its website, WSDA is also involved in food safety, insects, pests, weeds, laboratory tests, plant pathology, many types of inspections and tests, marijuana, hemp, international marketing, helping small farms, getting local food into schools, Good Agriculture Practices, Good Handling Practices, organic agriculture, pesticides, fertilizers, nursery licensing — and most recently, tracking down Asian giant hornets.
Oh, and don’t forget regulating scales, meters and fuel quality.
We most likely left out a few things, but if the department really wanted to be forthcoming, the acronym would be something like this: WSDAFSIPWlPPITMHIMHSFGLFISGAPGHPOAPFNL and Asian giant hornets.
Of course, the major expense of such a change would be buying wider paper to fit it all across the top of a page, but you get the idea.
WSDA does a lot of things, and adding one or two — or a dozen — items to the department’s name will do nothing to raise the consciousness of the public, most of whom assume the food grown in the state is safe.
The department wants to spend $50,000 a year to change its logo, stationery, websites and whatever to add an “F” to its acronym to make it WSDAF.
We suggest they just keep the money. Or, better yet, they can give it to the WSDA’s brand inspection program, which is running out of money again.
At least that would accomplish something.