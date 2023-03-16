Wow! That about sums up our reaction to the plans to remodel Portland International Airport’s terminal and top it off — literally — with an engineered wood roof.
This isn’t just any roof. When finished, it will be the size of nine football fields. And if the artist’s rendering does it justice, it’ll be drop-dead gorgeous. Massive beams of engineered Douglas fir will swoop across the ceiling, punctuated by latticework and skylights that will fill the terminal with streams of sunlight.
While the Port of Portland deserves full credit for undertaking the massive project — about $2 billion will go into it — one of the stars of the show will be the Pacific Northwest timber industry. About $150 million will go toward building the 3.3 million board-foot roof.
The timber industry is making a comeback after decades of attacks at the hands of anti-logging activists who blocked harvests of government-owned forests and allowed them to become overgrown. Among the results have been the wildfires that have roared across the countryside in recent years, fed by massive fuel loads in the poorly managed government forests.
Federal harvest
What’s wrong with this picture: Though the federal government owns 60% of the forestland in Oregon, it produces only 14% of the annual timber harvest. Compare that to the 34% of Oregon forestland that is privately owned but yields 76% of the harvest.
In their defense, government managers have been hobbled by activists who appear to oppose any type of logging, even if it is aimed at saving trees and wildlife from incineration by wildfire.
Airport showpiece
The port has called on the timber industry to build a roof that shows how engineered wood — sourced from 13 sustainably managed forests — can be incorporated into the airport showpiece.
Long used in Europe for large-scale construction projects, engineered wood is gaining popularity among U.S. engineers and architects, who see it as an economic and climate-friendly alternative to steel and concrete.
Yes, it’s climate friendly. About half of the weight of lumber is stored carbon. The wood in the airport roof weighs 9,000 tons. That means about 4,500 tons of carbon will be sequestered in the roof.
And don’t forget to add the carbon that will be sequestered by the trees that are planted to replace those used in the roof.
Responsible material
Based in tiny Lyons, Ore., family-owned Freres Engineered Wood is providing 73,527 cubic feet of mass plywood panels for the first phase of the airport roof. Nearly all of the wood used for those panels was salvaged from 5,300 acres of company-owned forestland that burned in the 2020 Beachie Creek wildfire that turned much of the Santiam Canyon into a blowtorch. The fire started on federal forestland.
“I really hope that people start to realize that this is the most responsible material that we have to build with into the future,” said Tyler Freres, vice president of sales for Freres Engineered Wood. “If the state and if the federal government would really like to see more buildings built sustainably out of wood, then they need to make the trees available. We can’t just make this out of air.”
True enough. The timber industry is getting it right. Now the state and federal governments need to do their part — for the public, jobs, wildlife and to mitigate climate change.
