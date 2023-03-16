GP cntr Rendering.jpg

An artist’s rendering of the mass timber roof at Portland International Airport. The wood will come from Pacific Northwest forests.

 Port of Portland

Wow! That about sums up our reaction to the plans to remodel Portland International Airport’s terminal and top it off — literally — with an engineered wood roof.

This isn’t just any roof. When finished, it will be the size of nine football fields. And if the artist’s rendering does it justice, it’ll be drop-dead gorgeous. Massive beams of engineered Douglas fir will swoop across the ceiling, punctuated by latticework and skylights that will fill the terminal with streams of sunlight.

