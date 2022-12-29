Washington farmworker (copy)

Farmers are struggling under Washington state’s new overtime law. Oregon has passed a similar law.

 Capital Press File

Oregon farmers are already wary of how they will cope when farmworkers become eligible for overtime on Jan. 1. They won’t be comforted by the experience of Washington growers, who have already had a season under rules that require overtime pay.

The Washington Legislature passed a bill that eliminated the overtime exemption for farmworkers and set a schedule that gradually reduces the number of hours farmworkers can work before qualifying for time-and-a-half.

