Judging by what we’ve seen in local grocery stores, it’s fair to say that many people have gained a heightened awareness of the food supply.
Over the last few weeks we’ve seen shoppers staring in disbelief at empty shelves where beans, rice, flour, eggs, pasta, bread and other staples were once plentiful.
The good news is that the supply chain is finally catching up with the shortages caused by panic buying and the shelves are filling up. The miracle that is the American food supply chain is again in evidence.
Agriculture is open for business.
Farmers and farmworkers across the West are doing field work, planting crops and getting ready for another growing season, and suppliers are staying busy keeping up with their needs for seed, fertilizer and equipment.
But while market prices for many commodities have increased since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, producers and processors aren’t immune to the impact of COVID-19. Workers, both in the field and in processing plants, operating in close quarters are susceptible to the virus. Everyone faces disruptions in supply chains because of shutdowns prompted by various state attempts to stem the spread of the virus.
Dave Dillon, executive vice president of the Oregon Farm Bureau, said the long-term impact of the virus will likely hit the farm economy hard.
“At least agriculture is still open,” he said. “But there’s a huge distinction between continuing to operate versus operating profitably.”
A major concern is that necessary capital won’t be available.
The $2 trillion aid package passed last week by Congress and signed by President Trump provides programs for farmers, ranchers and rural businesses.
According to an analysis by the National Farmers Union, the bill includes:
• $14 billion to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation, which is used to stabilize, support, and protect farm income and prices through initiatives such as the Market Facilitation Program.
• $9.5 billion to help specialty crop growers, farmers who support local food systems, dairy farmers and livestock producers.
• A temporary three-month extension on repayment of commodity marketing assistance loans, from nine months to a year.
• $20.5 million to support an additional $1 billion in lending through USDA’s Rural Development Business and Industry Loan Guarantee program.
Agriculture is open for business. But if it is to remain open, producers, processors and support businesses will need access to the capital necessary to weather any disruptions caused by the outbreak.