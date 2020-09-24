At this writing fires still rage throughout the Pacific Northwest and it’s too soon to assess the extent of the damage to forestland across the region.
Loggers and timber companies, the businesses that serve them, and the communities that depend on them, are waiting to see how privately owned forestland is faring in this disaster. Though the region is covered with vast tracts of public forests, the loss of private forests has an out-sized impact on the timber industry.
Take Oregon as an example.
More than three-quarters of Oregon’s timber harvest comes from the 10.1 million acres of private forest land, despite more than 17 million acres of national forestland and 1 million acres of state and local government forests.
The Oregon Forest Industries Council estimates that of the roughly 1 million acres of timber that has burned this season in Oregon, nearly 400,000 acres were privately owned.
Privately managed timberland typically runs on a 50-year life cycle from planting to harvest. That means it will take about that long for the fire-impacted forests to start feeding logs once again to local sawmills.
“With the size of the footprints that some of these fires are having, we’re going to see some of these mills struggling to stay supplied for the next 40 years,” Kyle Williams, director of forest protection for the OFIC, said.
So, the logs that are exported and that supply the dimensional lumber and plywood mills will be in shorter supply. At risk are good-paying jobs that families depend on for their livelihoods, as do their communities.
There’s a lot of talk now about the need to better manage forests on public lands, including prescribed burns, thinning and other “treatments.” We hope that after the fires there will be consideration of additional logging on public lands that will help to keep the timber industry and the rural families and communities it supports viable.