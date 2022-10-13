sm u.s. supreme court 5.jpg

U.S. Supreme Court.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Idaho landowners Chantell and Michael Sackett have had their case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency heard by the U.S. Supreme Court — for a second time.

At issue is which wetlands should be regulated as “waters of the U.S.” under the Clean Water Act. A win for the Sacketts will settle a matter of longstanding legal debate and be a victory for farmers and ranchers.

