Idaho landowners Chantell and Michael Sackett have had their case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency heard by the U.S. Supreme Court — for a second time.
At issue is which wetlands should be regulated as “waters of the U.S.” under the Clean Water Act. A win for the Sacketts will settle a matter of longstanding legal debate and be a victory for farmers and ranchers.
In 2007 the Sacketts received local building permits to build a house in a subdivision near Priest Lake in the northern part of the state. After they had started site work, the EPA declared the parcel a regulated wetland, even though a road separates it from a nearby waterway.
The EPA ordered them to stop, remove all fill, replant it and monitor it for three years. If they didn’t, they’d have to pay fines of up to $32,500 a day.
The Sacketts then found that they could not proactively challenge the compliance order in court. They could only argue their case if they ignored the order and were taken to court by the EPA.
The fines would begin to rack up over the months it would take for the case to make its way onto the docket. If they lost, they could owe millions in back fines in addition to the costs of restoring the site.
So, before they could challenge the EPA’s ruling, they had to win the right to take the case to court.
In 2012, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled for the Sacketts, holding that EPA compliance orders are final agency determinations that are subject to court review.
That in itself was a huge victory for the thousands of landowners who find themselves on the wrong end of EPA compliance orders each year.
Now the court must settle the question of the extent of the EPA’s jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act.
Clarity is sorely needed.
According to the EPA, natural and man-made barriers do not block the federal government’s ability to regulate wetlands. It argues that the government has authority over any wetlands that has a significant nexus to navigable waters — even when that nexus is not readily apparent.
The Sacketts have argued that the government’s regulatory power extends only to wetlands with a continuous surface connection to navigable waters. We agree.
Hopefully, so will the Supreme Court.
