The U.S. Supreme Court last week rightly upheld private property rights in a case that pitted California farmers against union organizers.
California regulation gave union representatives freedom to enter private farm operations up to three times per day, 120 days per year to organize workers.
Cedar Point Nursery filed suit in federal court, complaining that an unannounced, pre-dawn “invasion” by bullhorn-wielding organizers from the United Farm Workers union disrupted its strawberry operation, violated its private property rights and constituted an unconstitutional taking. It was joined by Fowler Packing Co.
The ag businesses lost in the trial court and their appeal was dismissed by the liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
But in a 6-3 decision, the nation’s highest court ruled California’s regulation appropriated for a third party the owners’ right to exclude people from their operations — a fundamental right of property ownership.
It also brushed aside arguments that the limited access afforded by the regulation did not constitute an uncompensated government taking, instead ruling that a taking occurs whether the granted access is permanent or temporary, limited or continual.
The majority opinion said the rule effectively “appropriates a right of access” for union organizers to come onto the farm properties “at will for three hours a day, 120 days a year,” which runs counter to the Supreme Court’s case law.
“The upshot of this line of precedent is that government-authorized invasions of property — whether by plane, boat, cable, or beachcomber — are physical takings requiring just compensation,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the ruling.
A taking, no matter how brief and limited, is still a taking.
The California regulation affects the farmers’ right to exclude others from their land, which is “one of the most treasured” aspects of property ownership, he said. Without the rule, the growers would have been allowed to keep union organizers off their property.
“We cannot agree that the right to exclude is an empty formality, subject to modification at the government’s pleasure,” Roberts said.
The majority held that an owner’s right to keep union representatives and other members of the public off their property did not preclude the government from entering under legitimate circumstances, such as with a search warrant or to conduct health and safety inspections required as a condition to certain business licenses.
“With regard to the complexities of modern society, we think they only reinforce the importance of safeguarding the basic property rights that help preserve individual liberty, as the Founders explained,” he said.
We hope the ruling offers protection for all property owners from regulators that are disposed to give nongovernmental, third parties access for an ever-expanding set of “public goods” promoted by self-interested activists.