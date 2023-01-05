Substation (copy) (copy) (copy)

A nonprofit that analyzed the electrical grid questions Oregon’s and Washington state’s plans for higher demand and lower generation capacity in the coming decade.

 Carl Sampson/Capital Press File

As Oregon and Washington set climate policies that simultaneously increase the demand for electricity and reduce supply, a recent report lays out some sobering prospects for the next decade.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation is a nonprofit that oversees the reliability and security of the electric grid in the United States and Canada. The grid connects the continent’s generating stations and facilitates the transmission of electricity from where it is produced to where it is needed.

