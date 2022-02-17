Imagine if Congress was working on a bill that outlawed your livelihood and you didn’t hear anything about it until it passed the House of Representatives. That would be crazy.
You’d think so, but it happened to mink farmers earlier this month in a measure that Fur Commission USA correctly calls “a sneak attack on rural America.”
If it can happen to them, can it happen to you?
On Feb. 4, House lawmakers passed an omnibus bill intended to strengthen American competition with China. A provision added without a hearing, or any notice to the parties impacted, bans mink farming by the end of next year.
According to the USDA, mink farmers produced 1.41 million pelts in 2020. Wisconsin is the largest pelt-producing state, followed by Utah, Idaho and Oregon. Mink farming is a very small segment of the ag industry, with only a handful of farms producing pelts.
The ban, which has failed to gain traction as a standalone measure, was inserted as an amendment to the America COMPETES Act, a 2,912-page bill. The amendment was sponsored by Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.; Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., Andy Levin, D-Mich.; and Joe Neguse, D-Colo.
The amendment’s sponsors frame the ban as a public safety measure necessary to help stop the transmission of COVID-19.
“Factory farming of mink threatens public health, especially as we continue fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic,” DeLauro said in a statement. “The evidence is clear: mink operations can incubate and spread new COVID-19 variants and pose a unique threat of extending the pandemic.”
In Europe, mink-to-human transmission of the virus has been confirmed. In the U.S., the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reports 17 mink farms have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one in Oregon.
Yet, a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the concerns are overblown. “Currently, there is no evidence that mink are playing a significant role in the spread of COVID-19 to people,” the CDC said in a statement.
The real impetus appears to be the animal rights movement, which is opposed to all forms animal agriculture but has a particular loathing for fur.
Animal Wellness Action, a nonprofit headed by former Humane Society CEO Wayne Pacelle, is backing the ban. Pacelle said mink farms are a danger to public health because they pack so many animals together in confinement, allowing them to easily spread the virus and possibly incubate new variants that can be shared with humans.
Again, it appears the risk is being overstated as justification for banning the fur trade. This is an assault on animal agriculture disguised as a public health measure.
More disturbing is that members of Congress have moved to ban an industry without debate by slipping it into a huge bill conferring Congressional largess on a host of industries. It’s an underhanded way to take away the livelihoods of family farmers.
Could this happen to you? Unfortunately, the answer is yes.